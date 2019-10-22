OBB Pictures Expands Into Podcasting, Branded Content

Newly created parent company OBB Media now will encompass video production, an audio studio and commercial work.

Production company OBB Pictures is expanding into podcasting and branded content under newly formed parent company OBB Media.

OBB Pictures, the five-year-old company behind Netflix's Historical Roasts and the Kevin Hart-hosted YouTube series Cold As Balls, will continue to produce film, television and digital projects under the OBB Media umbrella with its existing development team in place. But through OBB Sound and OBB Branded, the company will also look to grow its capabilities into burgeoning lines of business.

“We’ve always thought of OBB as more than a production company, and we’re excited to be expanding into new realms of content creation,” said founder and CEO Michael D. Ratner. “We are in the business of storytelling and supporting storytellers, and we’re thrilled to be doing so in many different ways and across all types of media.”

OBB Media is launching audio division OBB Sound, which already has several projects underway, including The Pursuit of Healthiness with Blake Griffin, set to debut on Audible in 2020, and a show with model Ashley Graham. OBB Sound, which will record out of a podcast studio at the company's West Hollywood headquarters, will develop audio projects that span a variety of genres — from sports to music to talk — in scripted and unscripted formats. OBB Branded, meanwhile, will continue the company's work in the commercial space with such brand partners as Airbnb, Pepsi, Lexus and Old Spice. Rounding out the company's new divisions is OBB Cares, which will focus on community impact and charitable work for groups including Project Angel Food, The Rett Syndrome Research Trust, Fuck Cancer, NYU Film School and Reading to Kids.

"OBB is a creative platform more than anything and while 'Pictures’ remains at our core it has become one key part of a much larger and diverse group of independent businesses," said Ratner's brother, OBB co-founder and COO Scott Ratner. "This all-encompassing umbrella will house our different verticals with the commonality that they each stay true to our core taste."