Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard Team for Universal's 'Fairy Tale Ending'

The female ensemble comedy comes from a pitch by Jim Hecht ('Ice Age: The Meltdown') and Tracy McMillan ('Mad Men'). Seth MacFarlane has signed on to produce.

After starring together in The Help, Octavia Spencer and Bryce Dallas Howard are teaming up again for Universal Pictures' Fairy Tale Ending.

The pitch for the female ensemble comedy hails from Jim Hecht (A Wizard's Tale, Ice Age: The Meltdown) and Tracy McMillan (Marvel's Runaways and Mad Men), who will also write the script. Plot details for the story are currently unknown.

Seth MacFarlane has signed on to produce the film with Erica Huggins through their production company, Fuzzy Door. Howard will also produce via her Nine Muses Entertainment with Eric Carlson and Susan Carlson, while Spencer will executive produce alongside scribes Hecht and McMillan.

Erik Beiers will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Howard returned to Universal for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opposite Chris Pratt this past summer, with the blockbuster grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide. She most recently lent her voice talents to Sony's A Dog's Way Home, playing the titular canine. Howard will next be seen in Elton John biopic Rocketman for Paramount set for release in May 2019.

Spencer has been making the rounds on the awards circuit with Uni this season as an executive producer on Green Book, starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. She appeared in Paramount's Instant Family and her upcoming drama Luce will be screened as part of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at Sundance. Spencer will voice Dab-Dab the duck in Robert Downey, Jr.'s upcoming The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

Howard is repped by WME, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Spencer and McMillan are repped by WME and Jackoway Austen. WME represents the Carlsons and Hecht, who is also repped by The Gotham Group and Del Shaw. MacFarlane is repped by CAA, Jackoway Austen and manager, Joy Fehily.