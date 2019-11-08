Octavia Spencer to Receive PGA Visionary Award

The actress-producer will be honored at the Producers Guild Awards in January.

Actress-producer Octavia Spencer will be honored with the Visionary Award at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards, it was announced today.

The honor recognizes producers in TV, film and new media who share inspiring, uplifting stories that add distinct value to society and culture.

“As both an actor and as a producer, Octavia has provided her keen vision to an array of poignant stories across drama, comedy and everything in between,” PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said in a statement. “She understands how to harness the power of filmmaking to inspire audiences everywhere with stories that showcase undeniable human truths and emotion.”



Spencer added: “It is an honor to receive the PGA Visionary Award. From the very beginning of my career in entertainment, I have been guided by my dream to create an impact through storytelling. This is an incredible highlight for me, and I extend my deepest thanks to the PGA for this award.”

Spencer, who will next be seen on Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told series, executive produced the most recent best picture winner, Green Book, which this year also received the PGA Awards' Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture.

Her other credits include acting roles in The Help, for which she won an Oscar for best supporting actress; Hidden Figures; The Shape of Water; Fruitvale Station; Ma; and a recurring guest role on CBS' sitcom Mom. Spencer also executive produced Ma and served as a co-executive producer on Fruitvale Station.

“Octavia is a dynamic producer and performer who over her career, has proven herself to exemplify the spirit of this award," said PGA Awards executive producer Suzanne Todd. "Her ascent in the industry has been commensurate with her talent, and her next chapters will prove again how adept she is at injecting her compassion and integrity into the stories she tells and the characters she embodies.”

Spencer joins previous Visionary Award recipients Kenya Barris; Ava DuVernay; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’s Plan B Entertainment; Chris Meledandri; Laura Ziskin; and Jeff Skoll.

The 31st annual Producers Guild Awards will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.