'Ode to Joy' Trailer: Martin Freeman Avoids Dating Morena Baccarin Due to Rare Condition

Jake Lacy, Melissa Rauch and Shannon Woodward also star in the film, which is based on a true story originally featured on 'This American Life.'

Martin Freeman is looking for love in the trailer for IFC Films' upcoming movie Ode to Joy — but he faces an extra challenge that most folks don't have when navigating the dating world.

His character, a Brooklyn librarian named Charlie, has a rare disorder called cataplexy that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotion, particularly joy. As a result, he has learned to avoid any people, places or events that might trigger this feeling.

However, when the spontaneous Francesca (Morena Baccarin) falls for him, he must decide whether to suppress his feelings of attraction, or take a chance and let love in.

The trailer finds him encouraging Francesca to date his brother (Jake Lacy), despite their obvious chemistry, while secretly pining for her. "She's everything I've ever avoided," he says to a friend.

Melissa Rauch and Shannon Woodward also star in the film, which is based on a true story originally featured on This American Life.

Jason Winer directed the movie, which will be released in theaters and on video-on-demand on Aug. 9.