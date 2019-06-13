Odessa Film Festival to Honor Catherine Deneuve

The French actress will collect a lifetime achievement Golden Duke at the Ukrainian film festival next month.

French actress Catherine Deneuve will collect the Golden Duke, a lifetime achievement award at Odessa international film festival, scheduled to run July 12-20.

Odessa IFF, Ukraine's main international film festival, will also feature a retrospective of films in which Deneuve starred.

The actress will visit Odessa, a Black Sea resort city in South Ukraine, to personally collect the award and take part in an acting master class.

Other prominent guests of the 2019 event announced so far include Palme d'or winning British director Mike Leigh and American actress, director and singer Rose McGowan.

This year marks the edition of Odessa international film festival, which, since its inception in 2010, has emerged as one of the region's major cinema events.

Also included are national and international competition programs, a European documentary competition and an industry program, including a section for works in progress.

A film market will also be held as part of the festival.