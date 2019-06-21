Odessa Film Festival Unveils International Competition Lineup

Ukranian drama 'Homeward,' Joanna Hogg's 'The Souvenir' and Sameh Zoabi's 'Tel Aviv on Fire' are among the titles screening in competition at Ukraine's top film event, which runs July 12-20.

Odessa international film festival has announced the official international competition lineup for its 10th edition, which is scheduled to run in the Black Sea port city on July 12-20.

The competition's 12 features will compete for the festival's Grand Prix, the Golden Duke, and other awards, including best director and best actor performance.

Among the highlights of the competition are Homeward by Ukrainian director Nariman Aliyev, a road movie about grieving father and son travelling across war-torn Ukraine, premiered in Cannes' Un Certain Regard; Joanna Hogg's semi-autobiographical drama The Souvenir, which first bowed in Sundance; and French director Quentin Dupieux's drama Keep An Eye Out.

The competition jury in Odessa this year includes Belgian director Peter Brosens, Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno, Karlovy Vary International Film Festival director Karel Och, Irish actor Barry Ward and Georgian writer, director and producer Nana Ekvtimishvili.

French actress Catherine Deneuve will attend the festival to collect a lifetime achievement award. Other prominent guests include Palme d'or winning British director Mike Leigh and American actress and activist Rose McGowan.

The full competition lineup for the 2019 Odessa Film Festival:

And Then We Danced (Georgia, Sweden), Director: Levan Akin

Homeward (Ukraine), Director: Nariman Aliyev

Monos (Colombia, Argentina, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Sweden), Director: Alejandro Landes

Queen of Hearts (Denmark, Sweden), Director: May el-Toukhy.

Sasha Was Here (Lithuania, Finland), Director: Ernestas Jankauskas

Tel Aviv On Fire (Israel, Belgium, France, Luxemburg), Director: Sameh Zoabi

The Man Who Bought The Moon (Italy, Argentina, Albania), Director: Paolo Zucca

The Souvenir (USA, Great Britain), Director: Joanna Hogg

Uncle And House (China), Director: Luo Hanxing

The Orphanage (Afghanistan), Director: Shahrbanoo Sadat

Keep An Eye Out (France), Director: Quentin Dupieux

Initials S.G. (Argentina, USA, Lebanon), Directors: Rania Attieh and Daniel García.