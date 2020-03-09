Offset Signs With UTA

The Migos member has signed with the agency worldwide in all areas.

UTA has signed multi-platinum recording artist Offset for worldwide in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard have exclusively learned.

Offset is a member of Grammy-nominated powerhouse hip hop trio Migos whose debut solo album Father of 4 hit the No. 4 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Father of 4 includes his hit single “Clout” which he performed with wife Cardi B on Jimmy Kimmel Live, proving to be one of the summer's biggest television performances.

Offset has written and performed music for the soundtracks of multiple films including Bad Boys for Life, The Hate U Give, Mile 22, The Equalizer 2 and The First Purge and the hit television show Euphoria. Migos' groundbreaking album Culture II debuted on the Billboard 200 albums charts at No. 1, their second album to earn the top spot, and amassed 225.6 million streams in its first week and earned the group “Best Rap Album” and “Best Rap Performance.”

In addition to his work as a recording artist, Offset made his official acting debut on NCIS: Los Angeles on March 1, playing an undercover investigator. Offset is also a devoted philanthropist and working with esports organization FaZe Clan, donated $50,000 to the American Cancer Society.

He continues to be managed by Latabia Woodward and represented by attorney Shay M. Lawson.