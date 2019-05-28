Ohio Weatherman Fires Back at 'Bachelorette' Fans After Tornado Warning Interrupts Broadcast

"I'm done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic," Fox 45's Jamie Simpson said after viewers expressed dismay at missing part of ABC's long-running reality series on Monday night.

A meteorologist from Dayton, Ohio, snapped at Bachelor Nation after fans of the ABC's long-running reality franchise complained on social media when a tornado warning interrupted Monday night's broadcast of The Bachelorette.

"I was just checking social media. We have viewers complaining already. 'Just go back to the show.' No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, okay?" Fox 45's Jamie Simpson said during the live broadcast.

Simpson went on to explain why he was irate with those who seemed to care more about the show's current lead, Hannah Brown, finding love than receiving information about a "dangerous situation" that had already damaged parts of Ohio.

"Think about if this was your neighborhood. I'm sick and tired of people complaining about this," the weatherman continued. "Our job here is to keep people safe, and that is what we're going to do. Some of you complained that this is all about my ego. Stop. It's not. I'm done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic."

Despite his strong reaction to Bachelorette fans' complaints, Simpson later apologized. "All right, I’m sorry I did that," he said. "It just really bothers me that we have people that don’t care about other people’s safety around here."

Brown eventually caught wind of the situation on Twitter and said that while she appreciated "the love," she advised her fans in Ohio to take caution. "Lolz too funny, thanks Dayton, Ohio for the love, but be safe," the former Miss Alabama wrote. "naders are no joke."

Fox 45 is a dual Fox and MyNetworkTV affiliate owned by Sinclair, which also owns ABC 22 in Dayton, which airs The Bachelorette. Watch Simpson fire back at Bachelor Nation below.