O.J. Simpson Joins Twitter: "I've Got a Little Getting Even to Do"

The 71-year-old launched an account on the social media platform the same week as the 25th anniversary of the murders.

O.J. Simpson has joined Twitter and, in his first post, he says he has "a little getting even to do."

Simpson, who has kept a relatively low profile since his release from prison in October 2017, launched an account on the social media platform Friday.

"Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly," says Simpson in the video post (below), which is pinned to the top of his profile page. "Coming soon to Twitter you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything. Now, there's a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there, so this one @TheRealOJ32, is the only official one. So, it should be a lot of fun — I've got a little getting even to do."

The location of the account is Las Vegas, where Simpson currently resides after serving nine years for a robbery and kidnapping conviction.

In an interview earlier this week with the Associated Press, the 71-year-old said, "My family and I have moved on to what we call the 'no negative zone.' We focus on the positives." Simpson was speaking 25 years after he was accused of murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.