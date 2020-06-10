Ol Parker to Direct 'This is Chance!' Adaptation for Concordia Studios

The 'Mamma Mia!' director will adapt Jon Mooallem's book about the 1964 Alaska earthquake and local radio reporter Genie Chance.

Mamma Mia! director Ol Parker is teaming with Concordia Studio — the recently launched outfit from Davis Guggenheim and Jonathan King — to adapt and direct the book This Is Chance!: The Shaking of an All-American City, A Voice That Held It Together, by author Jon Mooallem.

Concordia acquired the rights to develop and produce the feature film adaptation of the book that dramatizes the impact of a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska on March 27, 1964. The book centers on Genie Chance, a part-time radio reporter who played a crucial role after the earthquake disaster in helping save a fractured frontier town from descending into chaos.

Concordia co-founder Jonathan King will produce the project, with Mooallem serving as executive producer. Concordia vp Patrick Callan, who joined the company earlier this year from Amazon Studios, will oversee development.

"I know from our time together on the Marigold Hotel movies that Ol Parker has a rare talent for understanding characters under stress and then bringing them to life with warm affection and emotional depth," King said in a statement. Parker wrote and directed the musical sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan, Imagine Me & You and wrote The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Parker also wrote the upcoming Netflix feature film A Boy Called Christmas, which stars Kristen Wiig, Judi Dench, Sally Hawkins, and Jim Broadbent. Concordia, created in partnership with Laurene Powell Jobs' Emerson Collective, launched at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Parker is repped by UTA, Knight Hall Agency in the UK and Management 360. Mooallem is repped by UTA and Jin Auh at The Wylie Agency.