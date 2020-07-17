'The Old Guard' on Track to Reach 74M Households in First Four Weeks, Netflix Claims

According to the streamer, the action-fantasy thriller is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films.

Action thriller The Old Guard is among the most popular films to hit Netflix ever, according to the streaming giant.

"The Old Guard is breaking records! The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever — and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on the list," tweeted Netflix on Friday.

"The film is currently on track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks!," Netflix continued in its tweet.

Prince-Bythewood's action-fantasy film, which follows a covert team of immortal mercenaries and also stars Kiki Layne and Matthias Schoenaerts, dropped on Netflix on July 10 and has been featured in the top 10 trending movies on the platform.

The Old Guard is written by Greg Rucka, based on his own graphic novel series. It is the fourth film from director Prince-Bythewood, known for Love & Basketball and The Secret Life of Bees.

Netflix's highest-charting feature film for the quarter, per its recent earnings report, was Chris Hemsworth-led action movie Extraction. The film topped any Netflix feature to date with 99 million accounts watching at least two minutes in its first four weeks. The Wrong Missy, starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus, racked up 59 million views, and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods is at 27 million. Animated feature The Willoughbys collected 38 million views.

Netflix’s top 10 films are as follows in millions of households:

Extraction – 99M Bird Box – 89M Spenser Confidential – 85M 6 Underground – 83M Murder Mystery – 83M The Old Guard – 72M (projected) The Irishman – 64M Triple Frontier– 63M The Wrong Missy – 59M The Platform – 56M