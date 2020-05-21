Charlize Theron Leads Group of Immortal Soldiers in 'The Old Guard' Trailer

KiKi Layne and Chiwetel Ejiofor also star in the Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed film, hitting Netflix this summer.

Charlize Theron leads a team of immortal mercenaries in the trailer for Netflix's The Old Guard.

The film follows a covert group of tight-knit soldiers with a mysterious inability to die. Led by warrior Andy (Theron), the group has spent centuries protecting the mortal world. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission, their extraordinary abilities are exposed and Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne) must help the group eliminate the threat of enemies who plan to replicate and monetize their power.

Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Veronica Ngô Vân, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor round out the cast. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the film, which is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Greg Rucka.

The trailer opens with Andy introducing herself and the group to new member Nile. After noting their "extremely rare skill set," Andy explains that they "are very hard to kill." A clip shows the group being shot down, though they immediately come back to life and fight off their attackers.

Andy goes on to train Nile, who begins healing faster following their fights.

"Throughout history, we've protected this world fighting in the shadows," Andy says as a montage shows the group going up against villains. "But it's nearly impossible to disappear in the world we live in today."

The team later takes on a group that wants to "unlock their genetic code" that prevents them from dying. "They're going to lock us up and weaponize us," Andy says of their plans. "But they've never faced an army like ours."

A montage follows of Andy leading her team in a number of fights and shootouts to save both the world and their powers.

Theron notably injured her hand while filming the movie, which led her to have to wear a cast for a while. Back in October, the actress explained her injury on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I did an action movie and I tore the ligament off the bone fighting," she said.

The Old Guard will be available to stream on Netflix on July 10. Watch the full trailer below.