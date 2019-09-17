"Old Town Road" Music Video Director Tackling 'House Party' Remake for New Line

Calmatic, the helmer behind the video, will make his feature debut with the remake of the 1990 cult comedy.

Calmatic, the director behind the music video for "Old Town Road (Remix)," is making the jump to the big screen.

He has been tapped by New Line to helm the company’s remake of its 1990 cult comedy House Party, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

LeBron James is producing with his SpringHill Entertainment partner Maverick Carter.

Written and directed by Reginald Hudlin, House Party starred the hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play and told of their hijinks as they attempted to throw the party of the year.

Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori from FX’s Atlanta wrote the new script.

Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson are overseeing the project for SpringHill.

Hiring Calmatic maintains the hip-hop roots for the new House Party. He was an established music director who had worked with artists such as Khalid and Anderson Paak when he, reluctantly at first, took on "Old Town Road." The song was already climbing the charts but the video, goofy and fun, helped take it up a few notches. Others noticed and the video, which has been streamed more than 327 million times to date, recently won the 2019 MTV Video Music Award for best direction.

Calmatic is repped by WME, LBI Entertainment, Prettybird, and Morris Yorn.