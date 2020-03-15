Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The 'Quantum of Solace' star shared the news on Instagram, saying "I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

Ukrainian-born actress and model Olga Kurylenko revealed on Instagram Sunday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus," she wrote for her 567,000 followers, posting a photo showing a view through a window of her home.

She added: "I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

Kurylenko joins a growing list of international entertainment figures who have contracted the coronavirus that is closing national borders and businesses the world over. Spouses Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are among the most recognizable celebrities to have tested positive for the illness. In the executive ranks, Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 over the weekend. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has also tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Kurylenko remains best known for her starring performances in Bond flick Quantum of Solace and opposite Tom Cruise in the 2013 sci-fi film Oblivion. More recently she appeared in Armando Iannucci's historical satire The Death of Stalin and Terry Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote with Adam Driver.

She recently wrapped production on The Bay Of Silence, a thriller from Paula van der Oest co-starring Claes Bang (The Square) and Brian Cox (Succession).