Oliver Stone Asked Vladimir Putin to Be His Daughter's Godfather

In a recent interview between the Russian president and the Oscar-winning director, published on the Kremlin's website, Putin also defended Russia's law "against gay propaganda among minors."

Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to be his daughter's godfather, according to transcripts of a recent interview between the two men published on the Kremlin's website.

Stone made the suggestion after Putin said that in the Orthodox Christian tradition, one cannot refuse if asked to be someone's godfather.

Responding to Stone's request, Putin asked if the director's daughter, who he said is 22 years old, was religious. He said he got a confirmation that she had been brought up in the Christian tradition.

Putin made no further comment, which local observers took to mean the president had accepted. The Kremlin rarely comments on Putin's private life, and any official confirmation that he will be Stone's daughter's godfather is unlikely.

The interview was conducted for a new documentary on Ukraine that Stone is executive producing.

In the same interview, Putin said that he has several godchildren, but no names, except for Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk's daughter, Darya, born and baptized in 2004, were mentioned.

The interview also covered Russia's treatment of LGBTQ minorities, with controversial laws such as one that bans "gay propaganda" among minors, which Stone said was "reasonable." On the law, Putin said: "It aims to give people an opportunity to reach adulthood and then make a decision about who they are and how they want to live. After that, we have no restrictions."

Stone has long relationship with Putin, and the two men have praised each other in the past. Two years ago, commenting on Stone's then just-released documentary The Putin Interviews, the Russian president called him "an unusual and very profound person and a very balanced and comfortable interlocutor."

Stone previously accused Western media of offering a lopsided picture of Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine back in 2014.