Oliver Stone to Head Jury at Zurich Film Festival

The Oscar-winning director will also present a restored version of his 1991 biopic 'The Doors' and his documentary series 'The Putin Interviews' at the festival.

Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone will lead the jury of the upcoming Zurich Film Festival's international competition.

Stone will also present a restored version of his 1991 biopic The Doors and his documentary series The Putin Interviews at the 15th edition of the Swiss film fest.

Stone will preside over a jury that includes the Colombian director Ciro Guerra (Waiting for the Barbarians), Italian director Laura Bispuri (Figlia Mia), German actor Sebastian Koch (Werk Ohne Autor) and Swiss producer Tiziana Soudani (Lazzaro Felice).

"Stone has been a friend of our festival for twelve years now. He was recipient of the 'A Tribute to ...' award during our third year, and our first major Hollywood guest. He has also been an invaluable advocate for the ZFF in Los Angeles. We are doubly thrilled that he is doing us the honour of returning to the ZFF for our last year as its operations directors,” said Zurich co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri.

The Zurich Film Festival takes place from Sep. 26 to Oct. 6.