Olivia Colman to Be Awarded BFI Fellowship

The Brit has both BAFTA and Oscar nominations for 'The Favourite.'

Fresh from receiving both Oscar and BAFTA best actress nominations for her star turn as Queen Anne in The Favourite, not to mention a win at the Golden Globes, Olivia Colman has been announced as the next recipient of the British Film Institute's highest honor, the BFI Fellowship.

The award — being presented at the BFI Chairman's dinner, hosted by BFI chair Josh Berger on March 6 — comes in recognition of Colman's "distinctive and prodigious acting talents and the huge impact she has on audiences all over the world."

Over a career of almost 20 years, Colman has become one of the most beloved faces in British TV thanks to her performances in cult comedies such as Peep Show, Twenty Twelve, Rev and Fleabag and dramas including Broadchurch, The Night Manager and, most recently, Les Miserables. On the big screen, she's been hailed for her appearances in Tyrannosaur, The Iron Lady, London Road and The Lobster, her first film with The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos.

"I’m absolutely bowled over," said Colman, who will next be seen in Netflix's hit royal drama The Crown having taken over from Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth. "The BFI is a wonderful organization and that I will soon be in a Fellowship with so many of my heroes is an honour that is hard to compute. Thank you a thousand times, I really am thrilled. THANK YOU!"

Added Berger: "Olivia is a brilliant comic actor and one of the industry’s finest dramatic performers. Her ability to be relatable in such a diverse range of roles generates incredible warmth and admiration from audiences. The Favourite is firmly up there as one of the best films of recent years and showcases Olivia’s extraordinary and nuanced performance, which is fittingly being acknowledged by critics and audiences all over the world."

Olivia will be joining the ranks of other BFI Fellows including Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Vanessa Redgrave, Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Martin Scorsese, Jeanne Moreau, Stephen Frears, Steve McQueen, Peter Morgan, John Hurt and Hugh Grant.