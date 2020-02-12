Olivia Colman Joins Maggie Gyllenhaal Feature Directorial Debut

Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson and Peter Sarsgaard also board 'The Lost Daughter,' a drama based on Elena Ferrante's novel to be shopped by Endeavor Content in Berlin.

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson and Peter Sarsgaard are toplining The Lost Daughter, a psychological drama written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, in what will be her feature directorial debut.

Endeavor Content and Charlie Dorfman, through his Samuel Marshall Productions banner, are financing the movie, and Endeavor will begin shopping The Lost Daughter to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin.

The Crown star Colman will play an elegant college professor on a seaside summer vacation who becomes consumed by Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her young daughter as she watches them on the beach, only to be overwhelmed by fearful memories of early motherhood.

Prior to her role as Queen Elizabeth on The Crown, Colman was arguably best known for her Oscar-winning role as the duck- and lobster-racing monarch Queen Anne in The Favourite and also starred as local detective sergeant Ellie Miller opposite David Tennant on the popular U.K. crime series Broadchurch and on the AMC series The Night Manager.

"I find that the script has attracted other people interested in exploring these secret truths about motherhood, sexuality, femininity, desire. And I’m thrilled to continue my collaboration with such brave and exciting actors and filmmakers," Gyllenhaal said in a statement.

The Lost Daughter is based on the novel by Elena Ferrante and is produced by Gyllenhaal, Talia Kleinhendler, Osnat Handelsman-Keren and Dorfman.