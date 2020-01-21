Oscars: Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek to Present

Last year's acting winners will return to hand out trophies to this year's recipients.

Acting Oscar winners from 2019 Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek will present at the 2020 Oscars, it was announced Tuesday.

"We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents," said producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain.

More presenters will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

It was previously shared that the 2020 ceremony will not have a host for the second year in a row. "Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke announced at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

Joker leads this year's Oscar nominations with a total of 11 mentions. The Todd Phillips film will compete alongside 1917, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite for best picture.

The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood each earned 10 nods, while Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite are all up for six awards.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The ceremony will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.