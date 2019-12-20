Olivia Colman to Star in Crime Drama 'Landscapers' for HBO, Sky

The Oscar winner will take a lead role in the true life convicted killers drama for HBO and Sky to be directed by Alexander Payne.

The Favorite and The Crown star Olivia Colman is set to star in the HBO and Sky original true crime drama Landscapers.

The four-part limited series will be directed Alexander Payne and explores the lives of convicted killers Susan, played by Colman, and Christopher Edwards.

Landscapers is the latest project from indie producer Sister for Sky and HBO after their Emmy award-winning series Chernobyl. Ed Sinclair wrote the TV screenplay based on real events as the drama explores the lives of the true life convicted killers, with the role of Christopher Edwards yet to be cast.

The drama will question how a devoted and mild-mannered couple came to kill Susan’s parents in 1998 and bury them in the back garden of their home in Nottingham, England in a crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade before their convictions and jailing in 2014.

"I love Ed's scripts, which is just as well as he cooks many of my meals. No, the truth is it's quite rare to be desperate to play a part on the first reading of a script, but that was the case here," Colman said in a statement.

Landscapers as part of the research process for the drama included hours of interviews and direct access to the accused couple, who have always protested their innocence of murder.

The drama will start production in 2020 and is also headed to Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK and Sky in Germany, Italy, Spain and Ireland. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales for Landscapers.

Colman is best known for her Oscar-winning role as the duck- and lobster-racing monarch Queen Anne in The Favourite, and also starred as local detective sergeant Ellie Miller opposite David Tennant in the popular UK crime series Broadchurch and in the AMC series The Night Manager.

Colman also played the role of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's royal saga The Crown.

Landscapers is produced by Sister in association with South of the River Pictures for Sky, and HBO. Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Payne, Sinclair and Colman are executive producing. Katie Carpenter is producing.