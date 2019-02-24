Oscars: Olivia Colman Dedicates Best Actress Win for 'The Favourite' to Aspiring Young Actors

"To any little girl who's practicing her speech on the tele, you never know!" said Colman during her acceptance speech.

Olivia Colman won best actress for her role in The Favourite at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday evening.

At the podium, an emotional Colman said, "It's genuinely quite stressful, this is hilarious — an Oscar." She went on to thank the film's director, Yorgos Lanthimos, along with the castmembers. "To be in this category with these extraordinary women, Glenn Close, you are my idol, this is not how it was meant to be." (Close is the most-nominated living actress to never win an Oscar.)

"To my mom and my dad, well you know," said a teary Colman. She thanked her kids and husband, and then gave a special shout out to young actors who may be watching. "To any little girl who's practicing her speech on the tele, you never know!" Colman then revealed that she used to work as a cleaner.

Backstage, Colman continued to be surprised by her award and admitted that "none" of her speech was prepared ahead of time. "I could not tell you what I'm feeling," she said. "Next year I'll be able to put it into words."

This is the first Oscar nomination and win for Colman. The actress beat out Yalitza Aparicio for Roma, Glenn Close for The Wife, Lady Gaga for A Star is Born and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Previously during awards season, Colman won the BAFTA and Golden Globe for the same role.

The 2019 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and were televised live on the ABC Television Network.

Following Kevin Hart stepping down as host, the ceremony was presented hostless for the first time in 30 years. It included numerous musical performances, including a Queen opening number featuring Adam Lambert.