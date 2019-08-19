Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy, Alec Baldwin Team for Comedy Thriller 'Pixie'

The film, currently being shot in Northern Ireland, is being directed by Barnaby Thompson, with Universal having already picked it up for the U.K.

Rising Brit actress Olivia Cooke, who broke out in Me, Earl and the Dying Girl and last year starred in Ready Player One, is set to play the lead in upcoming comedic thriller Pixie.

The film, being directed by Barnaby Thompson (St. Trinian's 1&2), will also star Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody, X-Men: Apocalypse) and Daryl McCormack (A Very English Scandal, Peaky Blinders), with Colm Meaney (Layer Cake, Con Air), Dylan Moran (Shaun of the Dead) and Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live, Mission: Impossible - Fallout).

Thompson, who will direct from an original script by Preston Thompson (Kids in Love), also produces alongside James Clayton (My Generation, Pride), while Peter Touche and Samantha Allwinton from Ingenious Media will serve as executive producers.

The film follows Pixie (Cooke), who wants to avenge her mother’s death by masterminding a heist. But her plans go awry and she finds herself on the run with two young men (Hardy, McCormack), who are way out of their depth being chased across the wild Irish countryside by gangsters. She has to pit her wits against everyone, taking on the patriarchy to claim the right to shape her own life.

Funded by Ingenious and Fragile Films, with support from Northern Ireland Screen, Pixie will shoot in and around Belfast, Northern Ireland for seven weeks, with additional photography in the West of Ireland.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales. Paramount has acquired distribution rights in the U.K. and Ireland.