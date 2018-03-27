Shopping the Carpet: Olivia Cooke's Nylon Dress Has Us on Red Alert

Another Raf Simons win.

The Dress: A red nylon standout from Raf Simons' spring 2018 Calvin Klein 205W39NYC collection, styled with red satin heels with asymmetric crystal-embellished straps, also by Calvin Klein.

The Wearer: Olivia Cooke, who is currently promoting two of her 2018 films, Ready Player One and Thoroughbreds. She was styled by Danielle Nachmani.

The Event: The Los Angeles premiere of Ready Player One, where Cooke was joined by co-stars Lena Waithe, Tye Sheridan, Ben Mendelsohn and director Steven Spielberg.

Why It Matters: Though she's appeared in several films throughout her career, 24-year-old Cooke is just now making her way into the mainstream with Ready Player One — and as she makes the press circuit, she's been simultaneously upping her sartorial game. The luxe look of the ankle-length silhouette feels modern in the shiny nylon fabrication, and the siren red colorway made her pop alongside her more seasoned co-stars.

Given designer Simons' interest in Hollywood blockbusters of the '70s and '80s (references to the horror film Carrie as well as Brooke Shields' 1980s Calvin Klein campaign were spotted throughout the spring collection, and the fall 2018 runway show set was a literal sea of popcorn) there's something that feels full circle about a young starlet wearing one of his creations to the premiere of a Spielberg thriller.

Where to Buy: The dress is available at Neiman Marcus for $4,900.