Olivia DeJonge to Play Priscilla Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic

DeJonge will join Austin Butler, who will play Elvis Presley, and Tom Hanks, who will portray Presley's enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Baz Luhrmann has found the Priscilla to his Elvis in The Society actress Olivia DeJonge, Warner Bros. said Friday.

Australian actress DeJonge, who also starred in M. Night Shyamalan's 2015 thriller The Visit, will portray Priscilla Presley in Luhrmann's untitled movie that will follow a 20-year period of Elvis Presley's life as he hit stratospheric levels of fame and success.

“Olivia is capable of manifesting the complex depth and presence that has made Priscilla Presley an icon in her own right. She’s an extremely talented young actor and the perfect counterpoint to Austin’s Elvis,” Luhrmann said in a statement.

Austin Butler beat out the likes of Ansel Elgort and Harry Styles to play the King of Rock 'n' Roll in the film that will examine the musician's life through his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Hanks.

Principal photography will begin early next year in Queensland, Australia.