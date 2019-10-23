Olivia Hamilton, Damien Chazelle Expecting First Child

The 'First Man' star, 32, and the 'La La Land' director tied the knot in September 2018.

Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton are expecting their first child together, a rep for Hamilton confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.

The First Man star, 32, recently shared a series of Instagram photos in Rattlesnake Canyon — without captions — where a baby bump was in full view underneath a loose fitting dress. Hamilton liked several fan comments congratulating her and the La La Land director, 34, on their expectant news.

Hamilton also shared a photo Tuesday with friends Lauren Rodman and Yas Yeganegi placing their hands over the growing bump, captioning the pic "magic hour with magic humans."

Chazelle and Hamilton wed in September 2018 in Malibu. The couple followed the same subtle route of announcing their engagement the year before by sharing a seaside selfie from Point Dume sans caption with the actress donning an engagement ring.

The screenwriter and youngest Oscar winner for best director was previously married to Jasmine McGlade, who served as an executive producer on La La Land.

Alongside acting, Hamilton is the founder of PLAY, an organization dedicated to bringing more play into people's lives and reconnect with their inner child.