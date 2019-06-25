Olivia Munn Says Stress Amid Brett Ratner, 'Predator' Revelations Caused Her to Break Out in a Rash

The actress came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Ratner and fought to have scenes with a registered sex offender cut from 'The Predator.'

Olivia Munn has opened up about the stress she was under after coming forward with allegations against Brett Ratner and fighting to have a scene with a registered sex offender removed from The Predator.

Munn, along with five other women, came forward with allegations against Ratner in 2017. She accused him of masturbating in front of her when she visited him on the set of his 2004 film After the Sunset.

The actress once again tried to fight sex crimes in Hollywood when she learned that she had filmed a scene with a registered sex offender for Shane Black's Predator film. After learning about her co-star's actions, Munn spoke to 20th Century Fox executives and was able to get the scene cut from the film.

While talking to Women's Health for the July cover story, Munn revealed how the experiences negatively impacted her health. She said that the stress caused her to break out in a full-body rash. While doctors originally believed that the rash was caused by lupus, they eventually concluded that it was actually caused by stress. Munn associates the stress with her involvement in the Time's Up Movement.

"One of the things that stresses me out more than anything, is how do we do right by [the people who spoke out]?" she said in the cover story. "It’s infuriating. We can’t tell stories about people and then not care about them. You can pretend to be a real-life hero in movies and TV shows and on Instagram, but the real advocates are the ones who stand beside the people who make a difference in the world."

Now that Munn is aware of how the stress of the movement has negatively impacted her, she has made an effort to improve her overall health.

"I tried so hard [to meditate] for years," she revealed. "The tough thing for me about meditating is thinking, 'Am I doing it right? Did I do this for nothing? Do I have to start all over?' My brain begins to spin."

Munn also turned to martial arts as a way to focus on her health. She started the sport when she was a kid and rediscovered it in 2015 when she filmed X-Men: Apocalypse. While she admitted that her busy schedule has made it difficult for her to practice tae kwon doe, she said she planned to start training again.

"When you do martial arts, it makes you feel like you’re physically capable of anything," she said. "And the great side effect is that when you’re in your best shape, you actually will look your best too."