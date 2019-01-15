SXSW Adds Olivia Wilde, Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John to 2019 Speaker Lineup

Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger is joining Kevin Systrom for a chat following their decision to leave the Facebook-owned app.

SXSW is filling out the speaker lineup for its 2019 conference.

Organizers announced Tuesday that Olivia Wilde, Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John and Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger are joining the list of keynote speakers as the March event.

Saint John, who joined Endeavor in 2018 from Uber, will speak as part of the Convergence festival; Wilde, who directed forthcoming comedy Booksmart, will speak as part of the Film festival; and Krieger, who along with Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom left the Facebook-owned app last year, will speak as part of the Interactive festival.

Other speakers added to the roster include Barry star Henry Winkler, Better Things creator Pamela Adlon, producer Cameron Crowe, Quibi executives Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, musician A$AP Rocky, journalist Jill Abramson, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"Each of the keynote speakers announced today reflect bold and innovative talent transforming their respective industries," said chief programming officer Hugh Forrest. "The breadth and diversity of the Featured Speakers make the 2019 event an even stronger and more compelling place for creatives, innovators and storytellers alike."

Added director of Film Janet Pierson, "We've been fortunate to have Olivia Wilde at SXSW numerous times as an actress and producer, and we're always impressed by her talent and her intelligence. We could not be more excited to have her here as a Film Keynote on the eve of her outstanding directorial debut, Booksmart."

SXSW previously announced that Jordan Peele horror film Us will premiere as the opening night film at the festival.