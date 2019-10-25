Olivia Wilde, Kevin Bacon to Be Honored at Napa Valley Film Festival

Jillian Bell and Vanessa Hudgens will also be recognized at the Northern California event.

Olivia Wilde and Kevin Bacon are among the honorees at this year's Napa Valley Film Festival.

The Booksmart director will receive this year’s Raymond Vineyards Trailblazer award for her directorial debut, with the award presentation preceded by a moderated onstage conversation.

Bacon will receive this year’s Charles Krug Legendary Actor honor, while actress Jillian Bell, who was most recently in theaters with Brittany Runs a Marathon, will be honored with the Spotlight award. Vanessa Hudgens will be receiving the Blackbird Vineyards Visionary honor. The tributes program will take place at Yountville’s Lincoln Theater and will include an onstage conversation with each honoree.

The festival's third annual Rising Star showcase will honor Hollywood's up-and-coming talent. Those being recognized are Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille, Game of Thrones star Dean-Charles Chapman and Euphoria breakout Jacob Elordi, as well as Waves star Kelvin Harrison Jr., Liana Liberato and Aladdin leading man Mena Massoud.

“Our tributes highlight those that share an unabashed passion for cinema in many forms throughout their careers,” said Napa Valley Film Festival CEO Tom Tardio. “We recognize and acknowledge not only their personal accomplishments and critical thinking, but also their career achievements. We embrace their artistic vision, innovation, creativity and groundbreaking originality. We are honored to include them in our festival program.”

The Napa Valley Film Festival will run from Nov. 13-17.