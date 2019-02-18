Olivia Wilde to Receive CinemaCon's Breakthrough Director Award

Her feature directorial debut, 'Booksmart,' opens in theaters this summer.

Olivia Wilde will receive this year's CinemaCon breakthrough director award for her upcoming film, Booksmart.

CinemaCon, the annual gathering of Hollywood studios and cinema owners, runs April 1-4 in Las Vegas. The convention is hosted by the National Association of Theater Owners.

Marking Wilde's feature directorial debut, Booksmart opens in theaters on May 24. The unfiltered high school comedy stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein. Annapurna and Gloria Sanchez, the female-focused production banner at Gary Sanchez Productions, produced the United Artists release.

“With a dedication to telling stories that need to be heard, Olivia Wilde is bringing her voice to the big screen in her own way with Booksmart," says CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser. "Bringing a new perspective to the mind of young women; audiences across the globe are sure to be entertained by this brilliant directorial debut.”

The actress, producer and activist will be feted during CinemaCon's Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony on April 4.