Rep Sheet Roundup: Olivia Wilde Signs With Anonymous Content for Commercial Directing

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter’s Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news. To submit announcements for consideration, contact rebecca.sun@thr.com.

Director in demand

Olivia Wilde has signed with Anonymous Content for commercial and music video directing worldwide. The longtime actress (who will next be seen in Clint Eastwood’s The Ballad of Richard Jewell) recently made her critically acclaimed feature directorial debut with the coming-of-age comedy Booksmart. “We have long known what a talented visual artist she is,” said Eric Stern, managing director and partner of Anonymous Content, through which she helmed the 2016 music videos for “No Love Like Yours” by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and “Dark Necessities” by Red Hot Chili Peppers. Her first directorial work was Glamour magazine’s 2011 short Free Hugs, which she also penned.

Undercover no more

Eddie Griffin has signed with Stewart Talent. Like Sean Astin, he is following agent Jay Schachter from Abrams. Griffin, who was most recently seen officiating the wedding between Jackson and Ally in A Star Is Born, currently is touring around the country while maintaining his residency at SLS Las Vegas and filming The Comeback Trail opposite Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman. The busy actor and comedian, whose credits include Undercover Brother, Malcolm & Eddie and both Deuce Bigelows, shot a stand-up special last month.

All your Base belong to CAA

CAA Sports has acquired Base Soccer Agency. The full-service firm, established in 1997 by Leon Angel, represents four women on England’s World Cup squad, including Fran Kirby and Georgia Stanway, as well as more than 300 male players, coaches and managers worldwide, including Kyle Walker, Fred, Danny Rose, James Maddison, Davinson Sanchez, Aaron Lennon, Ashley Young and Nathaniel and Trevoh Chalobah. Base has 60 employees in its London headquarters as well as consultant offices throughout Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with CAA Sports and we feel that together, Base and CAA Sports will become an even more dominating force in football representation and trading,” said Angel, who leads the agency with player agent Frank Trimboli. “Base’s reputation as a leading agency has been built on its ability to deliver the best deals for our clients whilst always maintaining trust and integrity. We feel that with the extra resources at our disposal, we will be able to deliver more for our clients together with CAA Sports.”

In partnership with Polaris Sports, CAA Sports already jointly represents marketing rights for many soccer superstars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho, James Rodriguez, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Dele Alli and Renato Sanches.

“Leon and Frank are world-class agents and business executives who, throughout the past two decades, have built Base into one of the foremost international football representation firms in the U.K.,” CAA Sports co-head Michael Levine said in a statement. “Frank, Leon and their team work collaboratively, providing best-in-class service to their clients worldwide, and we are confident they will play an integral role in the continued growth of CAA Sports.”

Others on the dotted line

MDM Media has signed:

Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and Solange, nonexclusively and will handle his speaking agents. The Music World Entertainment CEO’s books include The DNA of Achievers: 10 Traits of Highly Successful Professionals, Racism From the Eyes of a Child and The Emancipation of Slaves Through Music.

X Factor U.K. alum J-Sol for press. The soul singer will release an EP in late summer featuring Mila J, Conor Maynard, Mishon and Anth Melo.

Talent agency Defining Artists has signed:

Tony-winning Hairspray star Marissa Jaret Winokur, most recently seen on A Million Little Things, Crashing and The Goldbergs

Former Big Time Rush member and Big Time Rush star James Maslow, who will be seen in The CW’s upcoming Katy Keene and indie film We Need to Talk

Mayhem Entertainment PR has signed:

Doua Moua, who made his debut as a Hmong gangbanger in Gran Torino and will play the lovable Po in Disney’s upcoming live-action Mulan. He continues to be repped by Creative Talent.

Ava Kolker, who made her debut on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World and now is a regular on the network’s Sydney to the Max. She continues to be repped by Coast to Coast.

Publicist Chase Lehner has left Slate for Narrative.

Publicist Alexis Murray-Merriman has left HL Group for Hawkins International PR.

Bold Management & Production has signed writer, producer and actor Laura Zak. Her 2016 YouTube series Her Story, about the dating lives of trans and queer women, won Peabody, Gotham and GLAAD Media awards and was Emmy-nominated for best shortform series. She was a writer and actor on Netflix’s upcoming animated series Twelve Forever and currently produces and hosts '90s nostalgia podcasts Angel on Top and Sicker Sadder World, in addition to hosting her game show The Butch Off.

Bold MP also has hired former agent Evan Anglin as head of lit and production. He started his career at Innovative and was most recently at The Partos Company.

Momentum Talent has signed David Bianchi, who will soon be seen in recurring roles on USA’s Queen of the South and Netflix’s Insatiable and as a henchman on Warner Bros. and DC’s upcoming Birds of Prey. He continues to be represented by BYSB Talent in Atlanta and by Innovative for commercial and TV lit.

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp have hired Eleanor M. Lackman as a partner in its Entertainment and IP Litigation practice in New York.

The Lee Agency has signed relationship coach Susan Winter, who penned the books Allowing Magnificence and Older Women/Younger Men and has more than 12 million views on YouTube.

Tool of North America has signed Saturday Night Live director-writer Paul Briganti.

U.S.- and London-based production company Park Pictures has signed Grant Sputore, whose sci-fi feature I Am Mother, starring Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne, premiered at Sundance in January and premiered on Netflix on June 7.

Sanctuary Content has signed filmmaker Paul Hairston, who shot several compelling ads for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

Los Angeles-based Hey Baby has signed Poland-born, Canada-raised, U.K.- and Middle East-educated filmmaker Stash Capar for his first representation in the U.S.

