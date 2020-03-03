Olivier Awards: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Lands Nomination for 'Fleabag' Stage Show

James McAvoy and Andrew Scott were also among the nominees.

Having already scored a cabinet's worth of awards – including six Emmys – for her TV hit Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge could also earn one of the most prestigious honors for the show's return to the stage.

The in-demand star on Tuesday landed a best actress nomination for the upcoming 2020 Olivier Awards, the U.K.'s top theater awards.

Waller-Bridge, who took Fleabag to the West End for a live production last year, was nominated alongside Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm, Sharon D. Clarke for Death Of A Salesman and Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor, with Clarke and Stevenson landing their sixth Olivier nominations.

In the best actor category, James McAvoy scored his fourth nomination, this time for Cyrano De Bergerac, shortlisted alongside Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya, Wendell Pierce with his first Olivier nomination for his West End debut in Death Of A Salesman and Waller-Bridge's Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott for Present Laughter.

Overall, it was musical & Juliet that came away with the most nominations, earning nine, including best new musical, best actress in a musical, best set design and best costume design.

Meanwhile. the Fiddler on the Roof revival scored eight nominations, while the long-awaited West End arrival of Dear Evan Hansen – tapped for a film adaptation with Universal – landed seven nods, including for debut star Sam Tutty in the best actor in a musical category. Mary Poppins received six nominations.

On the play side, the Young Vic's Death of a Salesman and the Duke of York Theater's Rosmersholm both received five nominations, with Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theater, Present Laughter at The Old Vic and Cyrano De Bergerac at the Playhouse Theater each getting four.

A Very Expensive Poison, from Succession writer Lucy Prebble, and Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstandt were among the nominees for best new play.

The Olivier Awards ceremony is due to take place Sunday April 5 in London.