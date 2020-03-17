Olivier Awards Ceremony Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The U.K.'s top theater honors were scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 5 in London.

The Olivier Awards, the U.K.'s top theater honors, is the latest entertainment industry event to be affected by the coronavirus.

The ceremony, due to take place on Sunday, April 5 in London, has now been canceled.

"It's with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Olivier Awards 2020," organizers announced on Twitter. "We're working through plans on how to properly honour and announce this year’s winners, and will release further info soon."

The news comes the same day that the Royal Albert Hall, the proposed venue for the ceremony, revealed it was closing due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Society of London Theater, which represents around 50 venues in the capital, and U.K. Theatre, its sister organization overseeing major theaters nationwide, today advised all members to halt operations until further notice. This followed prime minister Boris Johnson's Monday press briefing urging Brits to avoid non-essential gatherings and issuing a recommendation from the government that theaters should close.

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was among the nominees for the Oliviers, landing a best actress nomination for her original Fleabag solo show.

In the best actor category, James McAvoy scored his fourth nomination, for Cyrano de Bergerac, along with Waller-Bridge's Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott for Present Laughter, among others.

Musical & Juliet earned the most nominations, with nine, including for best new musical, best actress in a musical, best set design and best costume design. Trevor Nunn's Fiddler on the Roof revival scored eight nominations, while the long-awaited West End arrival of Dear Evan Hansen landed seven. Mary Poppins received six nominations.

On the play side, Death of a Salesman and Rosmersholm both received five nominations, with Uncle Vanya, Present Laughter and Cyrano de Bergerac each landing four.