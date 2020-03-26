Olivier Awards Sets Retrospective Special for Theater Ceremony TV Slot

ITV will air 'Olivier Awards - Greatest Moments' on the night this year's winners were originally set to be announced.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have seen next month's Olivier Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall canceled, but the biggest night for British theater is still set to be celebrated.

U.K. broadcaster ITV will now air a special retrospective Olivier Awards program on April 5, the night the awards were originally set to take place. Jason Manford, who was to host the ceremony, will now host the TV special instead.

"Amid unprecedentedly difficult times for our theater community, we look forward to providing audiences with a unique celebration of the last ten years of incredible, world-leading British theater honored at the Olivier Awards, in anticipation of a separate ceremony for this year's winners in the autumn," said Olivier Awards executive producer Julian Bird in a statement.

The special, entitled Olivier Awards — Greatest Moments, will look back over 10 years of ceremonies, showing clips of performances and speeches, while also celebrating many Olivier Award-winning productions, including Dreamgirls, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King and Matilda.

In canceling the awards earlier this month, organizers at the Olivier Awards said they were "working through plans on how to properly honor and announce this year’s winners," adding that they would release further info soon.