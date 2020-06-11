Olympia Dukakis, Kaye Ballard Docs Set for Virtual Premieres (Exclusive)

Abramorama has tapped ABCinemaNOW to give 'Olympia' a live-streaming premiere on July 9, before 'Kaye Ballard - The Show Goes On!' bows online on July 14.

Abramorama is set to give feature documentaries on Olympia Dukakis and Kaye Ballard virtual premieres to honor iconic women of the theater.

Olympia will receive a ABCinemaNOW national live-streaming premiere in North America on July 9, while Kaye Ballard - The Show Goes On! will debut July 14. Both film premieres will have a special introduction and will be followed by virtual panel discussions, with participants to be announced.

"Having grown up surrounded by theater and strong women, the opportunity to present these films is a gift that we are eager to share, particularly at a time when both are needed more than ever," Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz and COO Karol Martesko-Fenster said in a statement.

Olympia, directed by Harry Mavromichalis, offers a personal portrait of the Oscar-winning actress and her long stage and screen career, and features interviews with Laura Linney, Diane Ladd, Whoopi Goldberg, Ed Asner, Armistead Maupin and Michael Dukakis.

Director Dan Wingate's Kaye Ballard - The Show Goes On! uses rare archival footage and interviews with Ann-Margret, Carol Burnett, Harold Prince, Carol Channing, Michael Feinstein, Rex Reed and others to tell the story of the singer, actress and comedienne best known for starring as one of the meddling title characters on the 1960s NBC sitcom The Mothers-in-Law.