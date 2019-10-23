'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to Be Rereleased in Theaters With Extra Footage

The new print will be in theaters starting Friday.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is headed back to theaters with new footage, Sony announced Wednesday.

The Quentin Tarantino film starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio will feature more than 10 minutes of four additional scenes, according to Sony. The film already ran 2 hours and 41 minutes.

The new print will be released to more than 1,000 venues in the U.S. and Canada starting Friday.

The announcement of the release comes on the heels of Tarantino saying he would not recut the film to appease Chinese censors that were apparently not happy about the portrayal of Bruce Lee in the film. The critically acclaimed film, Tarantino's ninth, about 1969 Hollywood and the Manson Family had been approved for release in China on Oct. 25, but regulators abruptly reversed course. Tarantino held firm with a take-it-or-leave-it stance.

The family of Lee expressed major issues with how the late martial artist was portrayed in the movie. China's Film Bureau said Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, made a direct appeal to China’s National Film Administration, asking that it demand changes to her father's portrayal in the pic. Shannon Lee did not respond for comment on China's decision. From the outset, Tarantino defended the way he wrote the character.

The rerelease is also likely a push for awards season, with the film creating major buzz for numerous categories.

To date, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has earned $368 million worldwide.