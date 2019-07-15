'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood': Cinerama Dome Sets Quentin Tarantino Tribute

The theater will sneak his latest film in addition to offering his past movies.

Quentin Tarantino is getting the red carpet treatment at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.

The ArcLight Hollywood announced Monday it will offer two advance 70mm screenings of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as part of a three-day Tarantino tribute over the July 19-21 weekend.

Sony's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, is an ode to the Hollywood of the late 1960. DiCaprio stars as a washed-up Western star, while Pitt plays his stunt double-turned-driver. DiCaprio's character lives next door to actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who was murdered by the Manson family in the summer of 1969.

In addition to being able to view Tarantino's films, fans attending the ArcLight event will be treated to nostalgic beverage offerings, guest Q&As and commemorative keepsakes.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on July 26.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is also offering getting into the Tarantino game. The Texas-based circuit will play the movie in 35mm at 19 locations across the country, including the new Alamo in downtown Los Angeles. And the Alamo theater in San Francisco joins the Cinerama Dome in being only one of five theaters to screen the film in 70mm.

"“We remain committed to supporting film screenings across the brand, both to celebrate the unique richness, depth and clarity of the projected film image but also to share the vast history of cinema that is only available on film," Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League said in a statement.

In addition, Alamo is planning a retrospective of classic, stunt-driven films.