Box Office: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Earns Big $5.8M in Previews

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is kicking off its opening weekend with a bang.

The ninth film from the director took in an impressive $5.8 million in Thursday night previews at 3,318 locations.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's strong Thursday night tickets sales are on par with summer 2019's larger genre and franchise titles, including Dark Phoenix ($5 million), Detective Pikachu ($5.7 million) and John Wick 3 ($6 million).

Sony is predicting a domestic opening in the $30 million range, but box office analysts believe it could come in closer to $40 million plus bow. The movie could end up earning Tarantino his biggest opening weekend ever, beating out Inglourious Basterds' $38 million.

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie star in the movie that is set in Los Angeles in 1969. The film follows Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), the former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), who are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate (Robbie).