'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Producer On Re-Creating 1960s L.A. for Quentin Tarantino

David Heyman joined Charlize Theron, Peter Chernin, Dan Lin, Debra Martin Chase and Emma Tillinger Koskoff for the Producer Roundtable.

In Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, audiences take a step back in time to Hollywood in 1969, but as David Heyman told the Producer Roundtable, re-creating the iconic Hollywood Boulevard didn’t come without its challenges.

"Quentin is very detailed and is pushing the envelope and he wanted to re-create L.A. of his childhood with great specificity, and things like turn Hollywood Boulevard into how it looked in 1969, and while some of it looks like it did, an awful lot of it doesn't," he explained.

While working with local vendors to help create an accurate 1969 Hollywood, Heyman detailed how Tarantino stepped in to get his vision just right.

"Quentin, to his credit, he went down and spoke to the city of Hollywood. He actually engaged in the process and that's the thing about Quentin, he doesn’t sit back. He steps forward in every which way so working for him was challenging because he's very specific about the things that he wants, but he also knows what he wants and communicates what he wants."

While Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was Heyman's first film with Tarantino, he said "it was about as much fun as I've ever had on any movie in my life."

"The crew is his family, he treats everybody in front of and behind the camera the same, with great, great respect and he's demanding of everyone. If you don't pull your weight, you'll know," he says of Tarantino.

"But he's very supportive and you're supporting his vision but at the same time, he's open to suggestions and the mistakes or things that happen during the day and embracing those. It was an amazing, amazing experience."

Heyman has one career Oscar nomination for best picture for producing Alfonso Cuarón's Gravity.

The full Producer Roundtable is set to air Jan. 26 on SundanceTV. Heyman appears on the roundtable panel with Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Dan Lin (The Two Popes), Peter Chernin (Ford v Ferrari), Emma Tillinger Koskoff (Joker, The Irishman) and Debra Martin Chase (Harriet). Follow all the Oscar-season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.