Tonys: 'Once on This Island' Wins Best Revival of a Musical

The cast and crew of 'Once on This Island' at the 2018 Tony Awards

In a surprise victory over frontrunners 'My Fair Lady' and 'Carousel,' the Michael Arden-directed show took home the award.

Though many expected My Fair Lady or Carousel to take home the award for best revival of a musical at the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday night, director Michael Arden's Once on This Island came out on top.

At the 72nd annual ceremony, held at New York's Radio City Music Hall, producer Ken Davenport accepted the award on behalf of the show, expressing his shock and delight over the unexpected win.

"This is not how I expected this night to go at the beginning of this evening," he began, later thanking his company and sharing an inspirational message for aspiring theater professionals. "To that cast who performs tirelessly on that stage eight times a week. And lastly, to all the people who dream about doing what I do and what everyone else in this room does. Do not stop asking your question. It's amazing what can happen. You can get to your yes!"

Once on This Island currently plays at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The show follows Ti Moune (played by best lead actress in a musical Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore), a peasant girl who falls in love with a young man named Daniel (played by Isaac Powell), whom she rescues from a car accident.

The original Broadway production opened on Oct. 18, 1990, at the Booth Theatre and closed on Dec. 1, 1991, after 469 performances and 19 previews. During its initial run, it was nominated for a total of eight Tonys, but took home none.