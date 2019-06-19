'One Day at a Time' Star Marcel Ruiz Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

He recently starred opposite Chrissy Metz in Fox's faith-based film 'Breakthrough.'

One Day at a Time's Marcel Ruiz has signed with CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The actor starred as Alex, the younger child of the Alvarez family on the beloved comedy, which Netflix cancelled in March. Co-creators Norman Lear, Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce have openly expressed hopes that another distributor will pick up the Sony Pictures TV-produced revival of the classic Lear family sitcom.

In April, Ruiz made his big-screen debut in Fox 2000's Breakthrough, starring as a 14-year-old boy who miraculously survives a near-fatal drowning in a performance that critic Stephen Farber called "well played" in THR's review. The faith-based drama was executive produced by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, produced by DeVon Franklin and directed by Roxann Dawson, with Chrissy Metz and Josh Lucas as Ruiz's parents and Topher Grace as a pastor.

Ruiz continues to be represented by DePaz Management and attorney Karl Austen at Jackoway Austen.