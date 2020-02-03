One Dead, Multiple Wounded in SoCal Greyhound Bus Shooting

The suspected shooter is in custody.

One person was killed and numerous others injured Monday morning when a gunman opened fire on a Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to the Bay Area.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. on the bus, which was traveling on Interstate 5, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol.

The driver pulled off the highway and stopped at a gas station in Grapevine after the shooting and helped injured passengers, officials said.

Six people out of the 40 on board the bus were shot, one fatally, according to authorities.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.