One Direction Singer Louis Tomlinson’s Sister Dies at 18

Louis Tomlinson's 18-year-old sister, Félicité Tomlinson, has died, Billboard has confirmed. She was 18.

The fashion designer and model collapsed from a heart attack in her West London studio apartment around lunchtime on Wednesday. An ambulance was called, but paramedics were unable to revive her and Félicité was pronounced dead at the scene.

The influencer, known as "Fizzy," was planning to publish a book of her poetry. In October, she revealed she had been suffering from sciatica, extreme back pain due to a nerve irritation.

The loss comes about two years after Tomlinson's mother, Johannah Deakin, died after her battle with leukemia. Last week, the former One Direction member dropped the poignant song "Two of Us" about his mom's death.

Louis, the oldest of the seven Tomlinson siblings, has reportedly pulled out of a performance at Comic Relief, a BBC charity show, scheduled for Thursday night.

