'The One and Only Ivan' Heads for Disney+, 'David Copperfield' Pic Lands August Release in Theaters

The fantasy adventure The One and Only Ivan is the latest Hollywood studio movie to bypass theaters and go directly to streaming.

Disney announced Friday that the film, previously dated for Aug. 14, 2020, will instead debut exclusively on Disney+ Aug. 21.

The studio isn't giving up the mid-August date however. Searchlight's specialty film The Personal History of David Copperfield will instead open over that weekend in select theaters.

Disney's announcement marks the latest changes made to Hollywood's release calendar for 2020 and 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and cinema closures. Several studio titles, including Disney's Artemis Fowl, have decided to bypass theaters and debut exclusively on premium VOD or a streaming service.

Directed by Thea Sharrock, The One and Only Ivan is an an adaptation of Katherine Applegate's bestselling, award-winning book about a special gorilla, voiced by Sam Rockwell. Other stars in the live-action/CGI hybrid include Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Chaka Khan, Mike White, Brooklynn Prince, Ron Funches, Phillipa Soo, Ramon Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt and Bryan Cranston.



“The world has changed in a heartbeat. People all over the globe have shared important, life changing experiences in ways we have not seen for a century,” Sharrock said in a statement. “In response to this, I am so happy that we can share Katherine Applegate’s delightful and original story, The One and Only Ivan with the world this August on Disney+, bringing some joy through this unique movie of true friendship, inspired by a true story.”

Director Armando Iannucci's The Personal History of David Copperfield, which made its debut at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, stars Dev Patel in the title role and re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance.

Disney announced two other changes to its upcoming release calendar. Peter Jackson's documentary The Beatles: Get Back, about the making of Let It Be, is moving its release in theaters from Sept. 4, 2020 to Aug. 27, 2021. Disney acquired worldwide rights to the doc in March.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, a musical drama from Regency Enterprises and distributed by Disney, is also moving into next year. The musical drama, previously dated for release on the big screen on Oct. 23, will now hit theaters on Jan. 22, 2021.