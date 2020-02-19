Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Hollywood Hills When Masked Men Break Into Home

Born Bashar Jackson, the musician was 20.

Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed Wednesday morning when a number of masked men broke into his Hollywood Hills home.

The call for the shooting was placed around 4:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive in Mount Olympus, Los Angeles police said.

The unknown number of suspects were wearing masks and fled on foot, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

A media conference will be held by the LAPD Hollywood division at 7:30 a.m.