Online Fundraiser Emerges for Laid-Off UCB Comedy Club Staff

A general view of the final Upright Citizens Brigade show in their Chelsea space on November 28, 2017 in New York City.

"This fundraiser is meant to give our people some support for paying bills, getting medication, rent, food, and general survival during this crazy time," wrote UCB performer Pete Byrnes in the description on Go Fund Me.

Following reports on Thursday that comedy club Upright Citizens Brigade experienced mass layoffs at their Los Angeles and New York venues due to the coronavirus pandemic, an online fundraiser emerged on Go Fund Me to help out staff in need.

Organized by UCB performer Pete Byrnes, the fundraiser is titled "Help the UCB LA Staff" and asks for $50,000 to assist staff affected by the layoffs. In the description, it notes that those affected include "baristas, bartenders, house managers, theater managers, security, teachers, coaches, techs."

As of this time, the fundraiser has raised over $45,700 of its goal.

Comedian Paul Scheer recently tweeted the link to the fundraiser, writing, "It's overwhelming to hear about friends, co-workers, and staff at your favorite spots getting laid off. I wanted to start a thread of go fund me and/or charities that are helping out. If you have the means reply with one you like." He has kept the thread going with additional places where people can direct funds to organizations in need.

