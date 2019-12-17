'Onward' Trailer: Elf Brothers Seek Manticore on Quest to Bring Father Back to Life

Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer lend their voices to the Dan Scanlon film.

Two teenage elf brothers voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland set out on a journey to bring their dad back to life in the latest trailer for Pixar's Onward.

Set in a suburban fantasy world populated by elves, trolls, mermaids, centaurs and other magical creatures, the animated film follows the siblings as they embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still magic left out there.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer also lend their voices to the Dan Scanlon-directed film.

The latest trailer opens with the brothers' mother, Laurel (Louis-Dreyfus), wishing Ian (Holland) a happy 16th birthday.

Ian later asks Barley (Pratt) what their father was like. "His beard was scratchy. He had a goofy laugh," recalls the older brother.

When Ian admits that he wishes he could have known his late father, their mother gifts the boys a wizard staff that will bring him back to life. While the staff appears to initially work, the magic spell only brings the bottom part of their father back from the dead.

"We've only got 24 hours to bring back the rest of dad. We're going on a quest," says Barley as the brothers hop in a van.

Barley takes Ian to see the Manticore, who he says is a "fearless adventurer." The boys are surprised when they meet Corey (Spencer), a flustered restaurant owner instead of the legendary creature.

When they return to their road trip, the brothers are stopped by a police officer. Despite the officer telling them that they have to go home, Ian speeds away from the cop.

Laurel soon goes on her own mission to find her sons. She first stops at Corey's restaurant. "I told them about the map. I told them about the gem. I told them about the curse," Corey tells Laurel. "Ah! I forgot to tell them about the curse!"

Subsequent clips show Ian and Barley speeding in their car and running away from bad guys at a gas station, while Corey joins Laurel to find the boys.

Ian almost gives up on saving his dad, but Barley tells him, "You can do this. I believe in you."

The boys continue to hit obstacles on their journey, including crossing paths with a fire-breathing monster.

Onward will be in theaters March 6. Watch the full trailer below.