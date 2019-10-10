'Onward' Trailer: Teenage Elf Brothers Go on Magical Quest to Bring Father Back to Life

The Pixar film features the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

Set in a suburban fantasy world populated by elves, trolls, mermaids, centaurs and other magical creatures, Pixar's upcoming animated film Onward follows two teenage elf brothers (Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) as they embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still magic left out there as they attempt to bring their late father back to life.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer also lend their voices to the film, which was directed Dan Scanlon.

The latest trailer for Onward, which dropped on Thursday, opens with clips showing the once magical world that the characters live in. "In times of old, the world was full of wonder and magic," says a narrator. "But times change." The trailer then cuts to modern day, where brothers Ian (Holland) and Barley (Pratt) live a much more typical lifestyle.

Their mother (Louis-Dreyfus) soon gives her sons a gift from their late father, which she was instructed to give them when they were both older than 16. "It's a wizard staff," Barley says of the gift. "Dad was a wizard!" While the mother insists that her husband was not a wizard, Barley finds a spell that will bring his father back to life.

When the brothers use the wizard staff to bring their father back from the dead, things go awry and only the bottom half of his body appears. "We only have 24 hours to bring the rest of him back," says Barley as the brothers set out on a magical quest with the bottom half of their father.

The trailer concludes with the brothers' van running out of gas. Barley suggests they perform a "growth spell," which involves them magically growing the can and adding gas to it with the wizard staff. When Ian gives up, he points the wizard staff at Barley, who shrinks. "It worked! The can is huge!" declares the shrunken elf. "And the van is huge! And you're … oh no."

Onward will be in theaters on March 6, 2020. Watch the full trailer above.