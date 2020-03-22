Opera Singer Placido Domingo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The news comes at the end of a week in which Domingo donated $500,000 towards eradication programs for sexual harassment following an investigation into credible sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Placido Domingo and his family are isolating in self-quarantine after the opera singer tested positive for Coronavirus.

On Sunday, Domingo shared that he had suffered from a fever and coughing -- two symptoms of COVID-19 -- before he receiving his test results. He encouraged his followers to keep their distance, wash their hands and observe best practices set by healthcare professionals before ending his note with a word of solidarity and encouragement.

"Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon," he writes. "Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community."

The news comes at the end of a week in which Domingo resigned from the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) and donated $500,000 towards eradication programs for sexual harassment following an investigation into credible sexual misconduct allegations against him. (He had previously apologized while maintaining that he had "never behaved aggressively toward anyone.")

Read Domingo's statement in full below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.