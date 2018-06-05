Oscar Isaac Chases Down Nazi Leader in 'Operation Finale' Trailer

As Israeli intelligence agent Peter Malkin, the actor hunts Adolf Eichmann in Chris Weitz's upcoming historical thriller.

MGM Studios released the first trailer for director Chris Weitz's upcoming historical thriller, Operation Finale, on Tuesday afternoon. In the movie, Oscar Isaac steps into the shoes of Peter Malkin, the late legendary Mossad agent that orchestrated the 1960 capture of Nazi leader Adolf Eichmann in Argentina.

The trailer opens with Ben Kingsley's Eichmann defending his role in the mass murder of Jewish prisoners that took place at concentration camps across Europe during World War II. "You have no interest in what I have to say," he says. "Unless it confirms what you think you already know. My job was simple: save the country I love from being destroyed. Is your job any different?"

Elsewhere in the preview, Isaac's Malkin explains his approach to capturing Eichmann — and explains why it's important not to kill the man before bringing him to Israel. "I would happily put a bullet in between his eyes, but that's not what we're doing here," says Malkin. "This is strictly catch and extract."

The drama from Matthew Orton's screenplay is based on Mossad's successful capture of Eichmann, who organized the transport of Jews to Nazi concentration camps. After WWII ended, Eichmann briefly moved back to his native Austria before fleeing to Buenos Aires, where Israel's intelligence service found him. Following a trial in Israel, Eichmann was found guilty of war crimes and was executed in 1962 at age 56.

The film also stars Lior Raz, Pepe Rapazote, Nick Kroll, Melanie Laurent, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Aronov, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Mike Hernandez and Torben Liebrecht.

Operation Finale hits theaters Sept. 14. Watch the trailer above.