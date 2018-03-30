'Ophelia,' 'Gaspard at the Wedding' Among Moscow IFF's Official Selection

'Ophelia' will be screened in the official selection at the Moscow International Film Festival

15 movies will compete for the festival's main award, the Golden St. George.

On Friday, the Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF), running April 19-26, unveiled its 15-movie official selection at a press conference in the Russian capital.

The list of competitors for the fest's main award, the Golden St. George, includes Bloody Richard by Italian director Roberta Torre; Soldier's Mementos by South Korea's Kim Jae-han; the French-Belgian film Gaspard at the Wedding, directed by Antony Cordier; The 12th Man by Norway's Harald Zwart; the Latvian-Lithuanian-Polish film Foam at the Mouth, directed by Janis Nords; Night God by Kazakhstan's Adilkhan Yerzhanov; Fortitude by Uzbek director Rashid Malikov; Sergio Trefaut's Rage, co-produced by Portugal, France and Brazil; Stray by New Zealand's Dustin Feneley; Ophelia by U.S. director Claire McCarthy; Without Leon by Argentine director Mercedes Laborde; Halef by Turkey's Murat Duzgunoglu; and two local films, The Lord Eagle by Eduard Novikov and Nu by Yang Ge.

Naples in Veils, by Italian director Ferzan Ozpetek, will be screened as the opening-night film.

Normally, MIFF is held in late June, but this edition was moved to April due to the soccer World Cup, which Russia is hosting.